* Q2 net profit 231 mln shekels vs 130 mln forecast

* Credit loss expense provision falls 28 pct (Adds details)

JERUSALEM Aug 31 Israel Discount Bank reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday that exceeded estimates, boosted by higher financing income and lower credit loss charges.

Israel's third-largest bank posted second-quarter net profit of 231 million shekels ($65 million), up from 156 million a year earlier and well above expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts of 130 million shekels.

Its credit loss expense provision fell 28 percent to 188 million shekels, while financing income before the credit loss charge grew 18 percent to 1.29 billion shekels.

Discount's ratio of capital to risk assets increased to 13.26 percent from 12.05 percent.

($1 = 3.57 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)