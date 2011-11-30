* Q3 profit 121 mln shekels vs 284 mln

* Discount had warned it would post profit of 100 mln shekels (Adds details, CEO quote)

JERUSALEM Nov 30 Israel Discount Bank , the country's third-largest bank, reported a 57 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by a decline in derivatives trading, higher credit loss charges, and lower profit from holdings in First International Bank of Israel.

Discount on Wednesday posted third-quarter net profit of 121 million shekels ($32 million), down from 284 million a year earlier.

The bank had earlier this month warned it would record profit of about 100 million shekels due to derivatives trading as well as its share of profit at FIBI, in which Discount owns 26.5 percent. FIBI had quarterly profit of 21 million shekels, down from 129 million a year earlier.

Financing income at Discount dropped 20 percent to 1.067 billion shekels, while its credit loss charge jumped 34 percent to 226 million shekels.

"The near term will be influenced by changes in the global economy," said Chief Executive Reuven Spiegel. "We are closely monitoring developments and are taking cautious credit policies while monitoring banks of the PIIGS countries (Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain). In 2011, Discount lowered its exposure to these financial institutions and our exposure as of now is immaterial."

Discount's ratio of capital to risk assets rose to 13.3 percent from 12.5 percent a year ago.

The bank last week decided to merge with its mortgage bank, a move Spiegel said would reduce spending as a result of reducing the duplication and consolidating units.

($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)