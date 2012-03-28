* Net profit 222 mln shekels vs forecast 113 mln

* Q4 financing income 1.14 bln shekels vs 1.29 bln (Adds details, quotes)

TEL AVIV, March 28 Israel Discount Bank , the country's third-largest lender, beat forecasts with a 70 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, mainly due to sharply lower taxes as well as a drop in operating costs and expenses for credit losses.

Discount on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 222 million shekels ($59.5 million), compared with 131 million a year earlier and a forecast of 113 million in a Reuters poll.

Income from financing operations before provision for doubtful debts fell to 1.14 billion shekels from 1.29 billion. Expenses for credit losses fell 8 percent to 252 million shekels.

Its provision for taxes declined due to a recalculation resulting from legislative amendments, the bank said.

A retirement plan led to 340 employees leaving the company, which is expected to save the bank between 120 million and 150 million shekels in 2012, Discount said.

"Discount Bank begins 2012 with a strong capital base and measures that support continued improvement in its business results," the bank said in a statement.

Discount's capital adequacy ratio rose to 14.1 percent from 13.2 at the end of 2010, with its Tier 1 ratio at 8.8 percent. Its return on equity increased to 8.7 percent from 5.1 percent.

Top banks Hapoalim and Leumi will report results on Thursday. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)