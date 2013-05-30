JERUSALEM May 30 Israel Discount Bank
reported a 6.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit that beat
estimates, helped by lower expenses and higher non-interest
income.
Discount, Israel's third-largest lender, said on Thursday it
earned 263 million shekels ($71 million) in the first quarter,
compared with 247 million a year earlier, overcoming a decline
in net interest income and higher expenses for credit losses.
It was expected to record a profit of 179 million shekels,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Discount said its profit was also helped by an increase of
36 million shekels in the bank's share of affiliated companies.
Net interest income slipped 4.9 percent to 1.04 billion
shekels while credit loss expenses rose 17.9 percent to 145
million.
Discount's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
rose to 8.9 percent at the end of the quarter from 8.6 percent
at the end of 2012.
($1 = 3.69 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)