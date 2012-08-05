JERUSALEM Aug 5 Israel's Finance Ministry said it was considering an aid package to the country's financially strapped electricity utility, Israel Electric Corp (IEC).

The Maariv newspaper reported on Sunday the ministry would transfer 3 billion shekels ($750 million) - 1.5 billion a month in August and September - to IEC to buy fuel. It noted that the aid was not conditional on IEC completing a restructuring programme.

The ministry said in an email to Reuters that it had received a request from state-run IEC for help in finding a solution for its cash flow problem in August and September but it had not yet decided on the type and amount of aid it would provide.

IEC, Israel's electricity monopoly, has already incurred more than 60 billion shekels of debt. A month ago, it raised 2.9 billion shekels in a bond offering - backed by the Israeli government - aimed at meeting higher fuel costs and avoiding power outages.

IEC's costs soared after Egypt halted natural gas supplies in April and forced the company to turn to more expensive sources of fuel such as diesel and fuel oil. Egypt had supplied 40 percent of IEC's gas needs.

The rest came from the Mari B gas field off Israel's Mediterranean coast, but the well is rapidly depleting so production has been limited to preserve stocks until the large Tamar prospect comes online in mid-2013.

($1 = 4.0 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)