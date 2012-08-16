JERUSALEM Aug 16 Israel's government said on Thursday it will provide an aid package to the country's cash-strapped electricity utility, Israel Electric Corp (IEC), that will prevent a further hike in electricity rates.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it would grant 2 billion shekels ($500 million) of guarantees to state-run IEC to issue bonds and that it would allow the utility to defer payment of owed taxes.

The electricity monopoly has already incurred more than 60 billion shekels of debt. Last month it raised 2.9 billion shekels in a bond offering - backed by the government - aimed at meeting higher fuel costs and avoiding power outages.

IEC's costs soared after Egypt halted natural gas supplies in April and forced the company to turn to more expensive sources of fuel such as diesel and fuel oil. Egypt had supplied 40 percent of IEC's gas needs.

The rest came from the Mari B gas field off Israel's Mediterranean coast, but that well is rapidly depleting so production has been limited to preserve stocks until the large Tamar prospect comes online in mid-2013. ($1 = 4.0307 Israeli shekels) (Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)