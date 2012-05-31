JERUSALEM May 31 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Thursday said it approved a planned 3 billion shekel ($773 million) public debt offering by state-run Israel Electric Corp (IEC).

IEC, the country's electricity monopoly, seeks to sell as much as 3 billion shekels that will be backed by Israel's government to raise funds in the wake of a steep rise in fuel costs.

It did not say when the offering would take place but it is expected in the coming weeks.

IEC's costs soared after Egypt halted natural gas supplies in April and forced the company to turn to more expensive sources of fuel such as diesel and fuel oil. Egypt had supplied 40 percent of IEC's gas needs.

The rest came from the Mari B gas field off Israel's Mediterranean coast but the well was rapidly depleting so production has been limited to preserve stocks until the large Tamar prospect comes online in mid-2013.

In the first quarter, IEC's fuel cost jumped 72.4 percent.

IEC already has some 60 billion shekels of debt.

Midroog, Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate, rates IEC's Aa3 with a negative outlook. Maalot, Standard & Poor's Israeli unit, rates IEC AA-, with its bonds on CreditWatch.

($1 = 3.88 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)