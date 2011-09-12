TEL AVIV, Sept 12 Israeli shipping and banking
mogul Yehuda (Yuli) Ofer died late on Sunday at his home at the
age of 87, just three months after his elder brother Sammy
passed away, a spokeswoman for the family said.
Ofer, one of the richest people in Israel, was a controlling
shareholder in Mizrahi Tefahot Bank , Israel's
fourth-largest bank, and owned commercial real estate firm
Melisron .
The Ofer brothers built one of the world's largest private
shipping fleets. Their combined fortune is estimated at $10.3
billion.
The United States imposed sanctions on Ofer Brothers Group
in May, accusing it of selling an oil tanker to Iran. The group
denied any wrongdoing, saying it did not realise the buyer had
been a front for an Iranian company.
Yuli Ofer was born in Romania and his family moved to the
British mandate of Palestine, that was to become Israel, shortly
afterwards. His father established a small shipping company that
his sons developed into a world leader.
