TEL AVIV, Sept 12 Israeli shipping and banking mogul Yehuda (Yuli) Ofer died late on Sunday at his home at the age of 87, just three months after his elder brother Sammy passed away, a spokeswoman for the family said.

Ofer, one of the richest people in Israel, was a controlling shareholder in Mizrahi Tefahot Bank , Israel's fourth-largest bank, and owned commercial real estate firm Melisron .

The Ofer brothers built one of the world's largest private shipping fleets. Their combined fortune is estimated at $10.3 billion.

The United States imposed sanctions on Ofer Brothers Group in May, accusing it of selling an oil tanker to Iran. The group denied any wrongdoing, saying it did not realise the buyer had been a front for an Iranian company.

Yuli Ofer was born in Romania and his family moved to the British mandate of Palestine, that was to become Israel, shortly afterwards. His father established a small shipping company that his sons developed into a world leader. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)