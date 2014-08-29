Aug 29 Isra Vision AG : * Says revenue plus of 13% in Q3; for 9 months plus 12% to approx. 70 million

euros * Says EBT growth for 9 months plus 15% to 12.8 million euros * Says Q3 order backlog at approx. 61 million euros (Q3 12/13: approx. 50 mill.

euros) * Says sees double-digit growth for financial year 2014/2015 * Anticipates double-digit revenue growth to 100 million euros and

* Says 9M EBIT expand by 14 percent to 13.4 million euros