(Corrects company name DSB, not DSV, paragraph 2)

COPENHAGEN Aug 27 Danish business services firm ISS has upgraded its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth after better-than-expected second-quarter performance in its Integrated Facility Management business, its chief executive told Reuters.

The company recently won contracts with Danske Bank and state railway and transport company DSB, CEO Jeff Gravenhorst said in a telephone interview.

The Netherlands and Brazil remain the most difficult markets for the company, which has more than 500,000 employees. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)