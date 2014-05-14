COPENHAGEN May 14 Danish business services firm ISS, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) in March, reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net loss of 33 million Danish crowns ($6.1 million).

Adjusted for costs related to the IPO and a refinancing, the net profit for the first three months of 2014 amounted to 223 million crowns, up from 71 million in the first quarter last year.

The company kept its full-year 2014 guidance for revenue growth of between 3 and 4 percent, and an operating margin above 5.5 percent.

($1 = 5.4459 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)