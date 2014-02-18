Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
COPENHAGEN Feb 18 Danish outsourcing firm ISS said it plans to float on the Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen exchange in an initial public offering it hopes will raise 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.47 billion).
"The intended IPO is expected to support our operational strategy," Chief Executive Jeff Gravenhorst said in the statement.
Private equity company EQT and Goldman Sachs bought the company for 22.1 billion Danish crowns ($4.05 billion) and delisted it from the Copenhagen bourse in 2005.
Previous plans to list ISS in 2007 and 2011 were dropped because of shaky stock markets. ($1 = 5.4456 Danish crowns)
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.