COPENHAGEN, March 5 Danish outsourcing service provider ISS on Monday said it saw a stock exchange listing in 2015, after a failed attempt last year and after a failed takeover attempt by Security services firm G4S .

The Danish group said a new strategy would entail an acceleration of a strategic alignment process and would see the divestment of selected non-core activities.

G4S Plc scrapped its planned 5.2 billion pounds acquisition of ISS in November last year.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)