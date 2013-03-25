* ISS raises approx $780m of new loans
* Extends portion of existing debt by 3 years
* Amends documents for IPO flexibility
By Claire Ruckin
March 25 Danish outsourcing firm ISS
has refinanced and amended and extended its debt pile to pave
the way for a potential IPO, banking sources said on Monday.
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Nordea
and UBS were advising on the A&E as well as
on the refinancing.
ISS has accumulated debt since being bought by private
equity firms EQT and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners in 2005.
Over the past two years it has paid down a 525 million euro high
yield bond due 2014 after a 500 million euro equity investment
by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Kirkbi Invest last year.
As part of the refinancing, ISS managed to raise new senior
debt totalling around $780 million that will be used to
refinance its more expensive 600 million euro ($780 million)
second lien facility that was due to mature in June 2015 and
paid an interest margin of 375 bps over Euribor, bankers said.
The new senior debt is split between a dollar and euro
portion. The dollar term loan totals $350 million and will pay
an interest margin of 275 bps over Libor with a 1 percent Libor
floor and a 99.75 Original Issue Discount.
The euro term loan of 330 million euros will pay a margin of
350 bps over Euribor with a 99.5 Original Issue Discount,
bankers added.
The new loans will allocate and go free to trade on the
secondary loan markets this week, bankers said.
In addition ISS will extend by three years its existing 2.4
billion Danish Crown ($418 million) revolving credit facility, a
482 million Danish Crown letter of credit that previously
matured in December 2014 and its 12.95 billion Danish Crown TLB
and 2 billion Danish Crown acquisition facility that previously
matured in April 2015, bankers said.
ISS also received consent from its loan lenders for a number
of amendments to increase operational and refinancing
flexibility as well as introduce some post-IPO flexibilities,
bankers said.
ISS declined to comment but is expected to comment on the
issue after Easter.
($1 = 5.7350 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)