BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
May 24 Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to pay $33.5 million to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from its marketing, distribution and sale of the drug Xibrom, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
According to the government, Ista pleaded guilty to conspiring to market Xibrom for unapproved uses, and of conspiring to offer kickbacks to induce doctors to prescribe the drug.
Ista was purchased last June by Bausch & Lomb.
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018