May 24 Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to pay $33.5 million to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from its marketing, distribution and sale of the drug Xibrom, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

According to the government, Ista pleaded guilty to conspiring to market Xibrom for unapproved uses, and of conspiring to offer kickbacks to induce doctors to prescribe the drug.

Ista was purchased last June by Bausch & Lomb.