Enel denies report of possible Endesa stake sale to funds
MILAN, March 8 Italian utility Enel denied on Wednesday a press report regarding the possible sale to investment funds of its controlling stake in Spanish unit Endesa.
May 24 * U.S. Department of Justice says ista pharmaceuticals pleads guilty to federal
felony charges, to pay $33.5 million to resolve criminal liability and false
claims act allegations * Justice Department says settlement relates to ista's marketing, distribution
and sale of drug xibrom * Justice Department says ista pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to
conspiring to illegally introduce a misbranded drug into interstate Commerce * Justice Department says ista pleaded guilty to offering kickbacks to induce
doctors to prescribe xibrom * Justice Department says whistleblower to receive about $2.5 million of the
settlement amount
MILAN, March 8 Italian utility Enel denied on Wednesday a press report regarding the possible sale to investment funds of its controlling stake in Spanish unit Endesa.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).
HONG KONG, March 8 A majority of Yingde Gases Group's shareholders voted on Wednesday against a resolution to remove two of its co-founders and main shareholders from its board, the latest chapter in a battle for control that could result in changed leadership at the Chinese company.