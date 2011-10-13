(Follows alerts)
Oct 13 Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental cataract drug met the main goal of two
late-stage trials, but its another drug for dry eye failed to
meet the main goal of a second late-stage trial.
Ista was testing its drug Prolensa in two late-stage trials
as a treatment of inflammation and pain in patients who have
undergone cataract extraction.
The company plans to file the marketing application for
Prolensa in the first quarter of 2012, with a commercial launch
planned for late 2012 or early 2013.
The company was also testing Remura that had earlier failed
to show a statistically significant improvement over the placebo
in the first late-stage trial, known as West, in July.
Dry eye disease occurs due to imbalance of tears that can
result in pain, itching, redness, blurry vision, light
sensitivity and feeling of sand in the eye.
In the second-late stage trial, known as East, Remura failed
to show statistically significant improvement in symptoms of
patients suffering with dry eye, compared to patients taking
placebo.
"We will complete a full analysis of the data, but focus our
efforts on the potential use of the vehicle as an
over-the-counter artificial tear product," Ista said in a
statement.
Shares of Ista closed at $3.79 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)