By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 Private equity groups
Charterhouse and CVC's sale of energy-metering firm Ista is
gathering pace with first-round bids due this month, banking
sources said on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are advising on the sale of
Ista which has a price tag of around 3 billion euros ($3.91
billion), making this one of the biggest private equity
transactions in Germany this year.
First-round bids are due the week of March 18 and the sale
is likely to attract a number of private equity firms eager to
do deals following a thin year for acquisitions in 2012, banking
sources said.
Potential Ista bidders include Apax, Bain, BC Partners,
Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, KKR and Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan, sources said.
All potential bidders and the sellers declined to comment or
were not immediately available.
A management presentation took place in Germany on Tuesday
for around 17 banks to give them information on the company and
drum up interest so they can put together debt packages to offer
to potential buyers in order to back an acquisition.
Debt packages to back a buyout will need to total around 2
billion euros or around 7 times Ista's approximate 290 million
euros of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA).
Debt is likely to include senior leveraged loans, mezzanine
finance and high-yield bonds, bankers said.
Deutsche and Goldman Sachs have also put together a 'staple'
financing package that offers all potential buyers money to pay
for the acquisition, to speed the deal along and give buyers
confidence that debt can be raised.
Charterhouse bought Ista at the height of the buyout boom in
2007 for 2.4 billion euros from CVC, backed with 2.1 billion
debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. CVC later bought
back 24 percent.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by John Stonestreet)