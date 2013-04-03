By Claire Ruckin and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 3 The sale of German
energy metering firm Ista is heating up as a number
of buyout houses including Axa Private Equity and BC
Partners prepare to submit second round bids, banking
sources said on Wednesday.
Private equity groups Charterhouse and CVC
Capital Partners kicked off the sale of Ista last year,
hiring Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to run
the process.
The sellers are hoping to tap into a growing appetite for
deals among private equity groups sitting on large cash piles
after a dearth of M&A activity last year, with Ista seen as a
solid earner with growth potential.
First round bids were submitted last month for Ista which
has a price tag of around 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion),
making this one of the biggest private equity transactions in
Germany this year.
Charterhouse bought Ista at the height of the buyout boom in
2007 for 2.4 billion euros from CVC, backed with 2.1 billion
debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. CVC later bought
back 24 percent.
Axa and BC are due to submit second round bids later this
month as are Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Wendel, bankers
said.
Bain Capital, Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan and Cinven are
not going through to the second round. Apax expressed initial
interest but did not submit a first round bid, bankers said.
All potential bidders and sellers declined to comment or
were not immediately available to do so.
The successful buyer will need to write an equity cheque of
around 1.1-1.2 billion euros and the rest will be financed with
debt.
Bankers are working on debt packages of around 2 billion
euros or seven times Ista's approximate 290 million euros of
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA), bankers said.
There is enough liquidity in the debt markets to raise
around 2 billion euros to back the buyout but senior leveraged
loans, mezzanine loans and the high-yield bond market could all
need to be tapped to raise it, bankers added.
Deutsche and Goldman Sachs have also put together a 'staple'
financing package that offers all potential buyers money to pay
for the acquisition, to speed the deal along and give buyers
confidence that debt can be raised.
Ista, which has energy meters installed in 11 million flats
and commercial sites, posted sales of 700 million euros in 2011
and employed 4,600 staff in 25 countries.