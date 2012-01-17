* Valeant ups offer by at least 15 percent

* ISTA adopts new shareholder rights plan, sets trigget at 20 pct

* Valeant reaffirms proposal will remain open until Jan. 31 (Adds details on ISTA stockholders' rights plan, shares)

Jan 17 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International raised its offer for ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc by at least 15 percent after a meeting with the U.S. eye drugs maker's management.

Later on Tuesday, ISTA adopted a shareholder rights plan, which replaces the rights plan that expired on Jan. 12, and set the trigger at 20 percent.

Valeant has now offered $7.50 per share, which could go up to $8.50 per share in cash. It maintained that its proposal would only remain open until Jan. 31.

"We view Valeant's willingness to raise its bid at least $2 per share as a clear indication of the inadequacy of its initial proposal," ISTA Chief Executive Vicente Anido said.

In December, California-based ISTA rejected an unsolicited $314 million, or $6.50 per share, takeover bid from Canada's Valeant, calling it "grossly inadequate."

ISTA officials are in talks with other companies as part of a strategic review, and the company said it is considering Valeant's revised proposal.

ISTA shares were up about 11 percent at $8.06 in trading before the bell on Tuesday, while Valeant shares closed at C$50.96 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill and Joyjeet Das)