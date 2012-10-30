ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turkish maritime authorities on Tuesday shut Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait to tankers longer than 200 metres due to strong currents, shipping agent GAC Turkey said.

It was the second day of delays after the shipping lane was shut to all traffic on Monday to mark Republic Day celebrations.

The Coast Guard said that ships moving at less than 10 knots were barred from passage.

The closures could delay passage for super tankers for up to two days, if the strait re-opens within a day, an official at GAC Turkey said.

The Bosphorus Strait is the only maritime outlet for cargo from Black Sea countries, including Russian oil and grain.

Adverse weather conditions frequently force the strait's closure in winter. Some 10,000 vessels carrying 150 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products use the strait every year.