* Q4 loss/shr $0.43 vs est. loss/shr $0.47
* Provision for loan losses down 70 pct at $16 mln
Feb 28 Commercial real estate lender iStar
Financial Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly
loss and said it was launching syndication of up to $900 million
in new credit facilities to refinance its debt.
The company will use a $1.125 billion pool of diversified
collateral of loans, net lease assets and other real estate
assets to secure its new credit facilities, maturing in 2016 and
2017.
"We view this effort, should it be completed, as a positive
for the company, though a very high interest rate could dampen
our enthusiasm somewhat," Stifel analyst Joshua Barber said in a
note to clients.
Last February, the company had flagged going concern
worries, saying lack of new credit lines could hurt its
operations. It subsequently raised up to $3 billion of financing
to pay down debt.
The company, which has turned a profit only once in the past
4 years, is saddled with about $5.8 billion of debt as of
December 2011.
As of September 2011, the company's debt to equity ratio
stood at 3.85, compared with the industry median of 1.04.
The company said its latest quarterly results were propped
up by a gain of $30 million from the sale of its stake in Oak
Hill Advisors. The company had sold most of its stake in the
hedge-fund manager for more than $200 million.
The company also reported a drop in loan loss reserves and
impairments, which analyst Barber said indicated the
stabilization of commercial real estate values and the return of
the lenders.
iStar shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their
value since April last year, rose as much as 8 percent before
paring some of their gains to trade at $7.23 in afternoon trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane and Anil D'Silva)