July 27 Commercial real estate lender iStar
Financial Inc posted its fifth consecutive quarterly
loss as net interest income fell and it kept aside more money to
cover bad loans.
Net loss allocable to common shareholders was $59.0 million,
or 70 cents per share, compared with a loss of $35.5 million, or
38 cents per share, last year.
Net interest income fell 54 per cent to $36.5 million.
Provision for loan losses rose to $26.5 million from last
year's $10.4 million.
Shares of IStar closed at $6.81 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
