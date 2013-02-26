Feb 26 Commercial real estate lender iStar
Financial Inc reported a seventh straight quarterly loss
as it spends far more to service its debt than it earns from
loans and leases.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $87.4
million, or $1.04 per share, from $35.2 million, or 43 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The commercial real estate lender has been repaying and
refinancing its high-cost debt.
It had $4.69 billion in net debt at the end of the quarter,
down from the $7.35 billion it had three years ago, when it
flagged 'going concern' worries.