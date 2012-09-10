UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
Sept 10 iStar Financial Inc : * Istar financial inc, company officials reach $29 million settlement
of shareholder lawsuit -- court records * Insurers to pay $27 million of settlement amount, iStar to pay $2 million * Lawsuit arose from December 2007 iStar stock offering, accused company of
concealing impact of deteriorating credit market * Continues to deny plaintiffs' allegations in agreeing to settle
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Dubai ports operator DP World is not concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, DP World's chairman Sultan bin Sulayem told reporters on Sunday.