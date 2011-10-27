* Q3 loss $0.71/shr vs est. loss $0.58/shr
* Sees Q4 pre-tax gain about $30 mln
(Adds details)
Oct 27 IStar Financial Inc posted a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss as interest income for the
U.S. commercial real estate lender fell by more than half from a
year ago.
Third-quarter loss fell to $62.2 million, or 71 cents per
share, from $83.5 million, or 89 cents per share, a year ago,
but were still ahead of the 58 cents loss expected by analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Loan loss provision and impairments fell to $19.1 million.
Banks in the U.S are earning less as interest rates are kept
low to revive the economy.
Earlier this week, iStar sold its interests in Oak Hill
Advisors L.P. to a private investor.
It expects a pre-tax gain of about $30 million related to
the sale, in the current quarter.
Shares of the company, which have lost almost 15 percent of
their value this year, closed at $6.87 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)