May 13 ISU PETASYS CO.,LTD :

* Says it will acquire 71.4 million shares of ISU Petasys Asia Ltd., which is engaged in the manufacturing of printed circuit board, for private placement participation

* Says transaction price is 23.28 billion won

* Expects transaction settlement on June 20

* To hold 85.3 stake in ISU Petasys Asia after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/dCZs4o

