TOKYO May 10 Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors
Ltd is not discussing forming an equity alliance with
former top shareholder General Motors Co, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
"We have various projects ongoing with GM, and we talk to
them regularly," President Susumu Hosoi told a news conference
to announce Isuzu's financial results. "But we're not talking
about capital ties with them."
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
last week that GM proposed taking a controlling stake of more
than one-third in its former affiliate, and then suggested a
smaller holding after the truck maker indicated its desire for
independence.
