TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's Isuzu Motors said on Tuesday it has agreed with China's Jiangling Motors Corp to set up two new joint ventures in China to produce and sell small pickup trucks and engines locally.

The joint ventures, which will be located in Jiangxi province, are set to start production in 2014. One of them will be producing trucks and aims to manufacture and sell 100,000 vehicles annually, while the other will be producing engines, Isuzu said in a statement.

Isuzu did not give any details on how much it or Jiangling will invest in the ventures. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)