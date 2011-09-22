Sept 23 Isuzu Motors Ltd will develop large trucks with its Chinese partner Qingling Motors (Group) Co Ltd , the Nikkei business daily reported.

The companies currently produce light and midsize trucks, the paper said.

The newly designed trucks are expected to go on sale in China and Japan around 2015, the Nikkei said.

Isuzu aims to lower production costs by standardizing some parts and hopes to enhance its ability to deal with a strong yen by using cheap Chinese-made parts in trucks manufactured in Japan, the business paper said.

Isuzu's annual production capacity in China would roughly double to 200,000 units and it may increase its about 20 percent stake in the joint venture now by 5-10 percent, the Nikkei said.

Meanwhile, Japan's UD Trucks Corp plans to work with its Swedish parent AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) to produce parts in China within a few years and the parts will be used in trucks designed for emerging markets, the business daily reported.