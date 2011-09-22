Sept 23 Isuzu Motors Ltd will develop
large trucks with its Chinese partner Qingling Motors (Group) Co
Ltd , the Nikkei business daily reported.
The companies currently produce light and midsize trucks,
the paper said.
The newly designed trucks are expected to go on sale in
China and Japan around 2015, the Nikkei said.
Isuzu aims to lower production costs by standardizing some
parts and hopes to enhance its ability to deal with a strong yen
by using cheap Chinese-made parts in trucks manufactured in
Japan, the business paper said.
Isuzu's annual production capacity in China would roughly
double to 200,000 units and it may increase its about 20 percent
stake in the joint venture now by 5-10 percent, the Nikkei said.
Meanwhile, Japan's UD Trucks Corp plans to work with its
Swedish parent AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) to produce parts in China
within a few years and the parts will be used in trucks designed
for emerging markets, the business daily reported.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
