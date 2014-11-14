Nov 14 IT Competence Group SE

* 9-month revenue up 5 pct to 15.4 million euros

* Says FY outlook adjusted

* 9-month EBITDA decreased to 0.35 million euros (2013: 0.65 million euros)

* Says order backlog as per end of Q3 grows to 10.4 million euros (2013: 8.0 million euros)

* Says sees sustainable return to growth and profitability in 2015

* Sees FY 2014 consolidated EBITDA of about 0.3 million euros

* Sees FY 2014 revenue between 19 million euros and 21 million euros