RPT-UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
MILAN May 4 Italian cement maker Italcementi said on Friday it has agreed to acquire a stake in West China Cement as the group moves to strengthen its position in the world's largest building materials market.
In a statement on Friday Italcementi said that when the deal is complete it will own a stake of around 6.25 percent in West China Cement (WCC) to become the company's third largest shareholder.
Under the agreement Italcementi will sell to WCC Shaanxi Fuping Cement Company, which also owns 35 percent of Shifeng Cement, against the subscription of a reserved capital increase of WCC.
Italcementi will underwrite 284.2 million new shares in WCC at HK$ 2.1815 per share, it said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
CHIMANIMANI, Zimbabwe, Feb 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F rom the mountaintop at Skyline in the Chimanimani district of eastern Zimbabwe, a mosaic of scorched trees and timber can be seen stretching for miles on end.
LONDON, Feb 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance is likely to erode economic growth over the longer term and therefore demand for raw materials, the chief executive of the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, said on Tuesday.