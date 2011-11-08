MILAN Nov 8 Italian cement maker Italcementi is still considering a merger project with its Ciments Francais French unit but not in the short term, the group's managing director said on Tuesday.

"If the question is on a possible merger the answer is 'no' in the short term," MD Giovanni Ferrario told analysts during a conference call.

"But of course we haven't dropped the merger project, we need to get an assessment of values first."

Ferrario said Italcementi had come to own an 83.2 percent stake in Ciments Francais thanks to share purchases on the market.

"We slowly continue building our investment depending on cash avalaibility and the shares' market value," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala)