(Corrects headline and story to change forecast and figure for
second quarter to op. profit from core profit)
MILAN, July 29 Italian cement maker Italcementi
, the takeover target of Germany's HeidelbergCement
, said on Wednesday it was expecting a slight increase
in full-year operating profit after a 10 percent increase in the
second quarter.
Italcementi's top shareholder Italmobiliare on
Tuesday agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in the group to
bigger rival HeidelbergCement for a consideration of 1.67
billion euros ($1.84 billion).
HeidelbergCement plans to launch a mandatory offer for the
rest of the Italian group provided its cash-and-shares bid for
the controlling stake goes through as planned in 2016.
Italcementi said second-quarter earnings before interest and
tax rose 10 percent to 116 million euros. Core profit - or
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation -
increased 7.9 percent to 228 million euros. Revenues were up 6.4
percent to 1.18 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9072 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)