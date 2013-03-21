MILAN, March 21 Borsa Italiana, which runs the
Italian stock market and is part of the London Stock Exchange
Group group, launched on Thursday a new market to trade
debt instruments issued by Italian companies.
This new market could give Italian companies a channel to
raise funds alternative to traditional bank lending, Borsa
Italiana said in a statement.
Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial
firms fell for the tenth consecutive month in February, data
from Italian banking association ABI showed on Tuesday.
The first securities to be traded on the new market dubbed
ExtraMOT PRO will be three bonds issued by Cerved Technologies
, a unit of Cerved Group, a provider of credit
information about Italian companies.
Trading of Cerved Technologies bonds will start on Monday
March 25.
