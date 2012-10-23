LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Italy's UBI Banca is capitalising on an increased bid for peripheral credit as investors seek higher yields on relatively short-dated bond deals.

UBI, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, opened books on Tuesday for a three-year euro senior unsecured benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 320bp area via ING, Natixis, Nomura, Societe Generale and UBS.

Leads looked to the issuer's outstanding 2014 deal that one banker said was trading at 280bp over swaps before the new deal was announced, which on a curve adjusted basis implies a new issue premium of around 5bp.

The leads announced that demand for the deal had climbed to near EUR1bn by 0942GMT, when guidance was revised tighter to mid-swaps plus 315bp area.

"Certain people had their concerns about whether this would go well, but with the right spread and maturity, we are showing the deal works at this level."

A number of banks have been doubtful about the strength of demand for second tier Italian banks, e specially after Banco Popolare was forced to pull a 3.5-year deal due to insufficient demand the week before last.

At the time, syndicate bankers said that investors were shying away from anything other than national champions, while pricing, maturity and timing are also key to a transaction's success.

One banker considered the pricing on the Popolare deal to be too tight, for example, while others said competing supply from Italy's largest retail bank Intesa scuppered its chances.

Since then, syndicates have been advising banks to adopt a more cautious approach to the market, which resulted in a blowout covered bond deal from Bankinter. The Spanish bank was deluged with EUR3.2bn of demand for a EUR500m three-year transaction that was sold at m id -swaps plus 325bp last week.

When asked about UBI's relative success in comparison to Popolare, bankers pointed out that UBI benefits from one notch higher ratings than Popolare, and that there has been a 40bp rally in Italian government paper since Popolare was pulled.

"I'm pleasantly surprised by how well this is going," said a banker. "We're now in a better market than Popolare faced and I think investors are really beginning to differentiate between peripheral credits with higher ratings."

This is UBI's first visit to the senior sector in 2012. It last sold a EUR1bn 18-month fixed rate bond in May 2011 at mid-swaps plus 160bp, and prior to that it sold a EUR700m two-year deal at mid-swaps plus 190bp in February of last year.

UBI Banca is hoping investors will show their support for the credit as it seeks to differentiate itself from the more troubled credits in Italy.

The bank has complied with EBA demands to plug its capital shortfall, and recently said its Core Tier 1 ratio had reached or surpassed the minimum 9% level by the end of June. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by; Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)