* Italian lender seeks to benefit from peripheral bond bid

* Management changes, derivatives issues, asset quality weigh on market

* Moody's proposed rating revision unlikely to assist Carige

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Italian lender Banca Carige will attempt to sell its first public bond issue in more than two years this week, seeking to capitalise on investors' bid for paper from the country's banks.

The issuer mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, RBI, RBS, UBS and UniCredit on Wednesday for a potential covered bond, which is expected to have a medium-term maturity.

Carige - rated Baa1/BBB+ by Moody's and Fitch at the covered bond level and B2/B+ at the senior level - has had something of a rough ride in the market over the past few months.

Moody's downgraded the senior ratings of what is Italy's tenth-biggest lender by three notches to B2 from Ba2 in September, citing severe asset quality erosion, significantly weaker profitability outlook, possible changes to its board, and heightened execution risk for the bank's capital raising.

The bank's Baa1 covered rating was put on review for downgrade around a week later.

Moody's action followed the Bank of Italy's demand to Carige that it raises at least EUR800m by the end of the year to boost its capital - a mammoth task for a bank that was recently exposed for engaging in onerous derivatives trades and for its dubious accounting methods and valuations.

The central bank also forced the bank to hire a new chairman and board as it sought a more robust turnaround plan, according to Reuters' sources. At 6.2% Core Tier 1, Carige's capital adequacy ratio is one of the weakest among Italian lenders.

"This is not going to be a straightforward transaction," said a banker.

"It's not quite the same as MPS but there are a lot of concerns about its management and the capital it needs to raise before the end of the year. But on the other hand, its cover pool is very strong, and there is a lot of demand for Italian paper," said another.

Second tier Italian lenders UBI Banca, (A2/A+ by Moody's/Fitch for covered bonds) Mediobanca (A by S&P) and BPER (Baa2) accessed funding through the covered bond market last week, issuing EUR2.75bn through a range of maturities, and Carige is seeking to benefit from that tailwind.

BRAVE RETURN

If the bank does manage to issue the proposed deal, it will mark its first visit to the covered bond market since a EUR500m four-year trade in March 2011. That priced at mid-swaps plus 163bp and is now bid at 223bp on Tradeweb.

The lead managers are likely to test interest during Thursday's business, market conditions allowing.

"Buy and hold investors are the main target of this bond as some will be looking at the market and saying this is the bottom for Italian banks while others may be expecting more volatility but they can ride it out," said a syndicate banker.

"The issuer is benefiting from the fact that it's not rated by S&P."

Standard & Poor's could slash up to 95% of Italian covered bond ratings if it goes ahead with a proposal to change the way it rates structured finance and covered deals in relation to sovereign ratings. This is expected to drive up peripheral funding costs, whether in the market or at the ECB. [ID: L6N0I60YM]

Moody's is taking a more sanguine approach to peripheral banks, seeking feedback on a proposal that would change its anchor point for covered bond ratings - meaning fewer knee-jerk downgrades on the back of senior rating cuts, and uplifts for weaker credits.

However, Carige is unlikely to benefit from such a change as Moody's has said the extent of the credit benefits will depend upon the amount of bail-inable debt each institution has issued, among other factors. Carige has no outstanding senior debt, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)