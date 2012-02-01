LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Italian banks' subordinated credit default swaps rallied aggressively on Wednesday morning on the back of the news that the Bank of Italy was easing its rules for bank capital instrument buy-backs, boosting hopes that a wave of liability management exercises could follow.

Under the new rules, Italian banks will not be obliged to pre-issue new bank capital instruments before they are allowed to call outstanding ones or conduct liability management exercises.

While liability management exercises come at a discount to par, they can still be attractive to investors as they tend to offer a premium above which bonds were trading in the secondary market.

According to Markit, some of Italy's major banks' five-year subordinated CDS have tightened by more than 50bp. Banco Popolare's CDS was quoted at 1095bp, 56bp tighter than Tuesday's close. Meanwhile, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's CDS was quoted 26bp tighter at 743bp.

The move in Italy's major banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, was not as drastic in basis point terms, both tightening by 20bp, although the CDS was already trading much tighter, closing last night at 578bp and 582bp, respectively.

Banks throughout Europe have been buying back their subordinated debt at discounted levels as a way to fill their capital holes.

"There is a realisation by regulators across Europe that the core Tier 1 gain than can be generated from these liability management exercises is not negligible," said a liability management banker. "This is not just in Italy; we have also seen regulators in France and Germany change their stance as well."

Last week, UniCredit launched Italy's first large-scale subordinated debt buy-back as part of a wider capital-raising exercise, although this was done under the previous Bank of Italy rules.

UniCredit is targeting 10 hybrid Tier 1 and Upper Tier 2 securities with an aggregate face amount of EUR5.5bn-equivalent and has offered to repurchase up to EUR3bn-equivalent. The exercise is concurrent to the bank's EUR7.5bn rights issue that concluded last Friday. Under the European Banking Authority stress tests, UniCredit needs to raise just short of EUR8bn.

According to UniCredit's own estimates, the exercise could boost its core Tier 1 ratio by between 2.7bp (if the take-up is 25%) and 10.9bp (if the take-up is 100%), equivalent to a capital gain of between EUR123m and EUR490m. Meanwhile, analysts at CreditSights estimated the savings on the annual payment of the securities to be around EUR335m.

UniCredit is offering to buy the Tier 1 bonds between 50% and 81% of par, while it is paying between 75% and 87% of par for the Upper Tier 2s.

The premium offered by the bank is between eight and 15 points on the Tier 1 and three and eight points on the Upper Tier 2.

A note published by SG analysts on Monday showed that the core Tier 1 to be gained by Italian banks was not negligible. In the case of Banco Popolare, for example, the potential gain from liability management could be as much as EUR1.1bn, which would represent an 18.3% up-lift as a percentage of core Tier 1. The bank has a EUR2.7bn capital hole to fill before June 2012.

In the case of Monte dei Paschi, their research showed that the gain was just short of EUR1bn, or 8.7% as a percentage of core Tier 1. The EBA stress tests revealed that the bank had a capital hole approaching EUR3.3bn. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)