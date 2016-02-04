* NPL scheme may struggle to bridge valuation gap

LONDON, Feb 4 (IFR) - Italy's plan to ease the 200bn bad debt burden weighing on its banks may have appeased EU regulators, but many are sceptical that the securitisation structure can actually be sold to the market.

Italian banks have up until now loathed to clear a backlog of non-performing loans that has grown from 125bn in 2012 to 201bn in November 2015, fearful of crystallising heavy losses if they accept the deep discounts distressed debt buyers demand.

After months of negotiations, the Italian government has come up with a new framework under which banks will be able to buy a state guarantee on senior debt issued by a securitisation vehicle.

However, many in the market are reserving judgment on whether the scheme will succeed.

"We're a bit cautious on the nature of the structure," said Douglas Charleston, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. "There are many unknowns until we see a termsheet."

The main problem is that the government has had to tiptoe carefully around EU state aid laws. These restrict governments from helping banks achieve better terms than those prevailing in the market when providing assistance, without first imposing losses on their investors.

So while the scheme has assuaged state aid concerns, it is unclear whether it is feasible to place the deals in the market.

VALUATION GAP

The success of the proposal hinges on whether it can bridge the yawning gap between the level at which Italian banks mark their bad loans and their market price.

The guarantee mechanism was implemented over the potential creation of a "bad bank," an option that would have forced lenders to transfer NPLs at a fraction of their face value.

A senior Italian banker said that most lenders are marking their secured NPL portfolios at around 30 to 50% of their original nominal value. Moody's pegs Italian banks' bad loans valuation at 40% of par, while arguing that the transfer price is likely to be just 20%.

The ratings agency argues that the state guarantee "does not solve" this issue, as the Italian treasury estimates that it will only boost valuations by a further two percentage points.

A second Italian banker said he also thought the guarantee "might not be sufficient" to bridge the gap.

PLACING THE RISK

Even if this valuation hurdle is overcome, the government guarantee only benefits a securitisation's senior tranche, leaving banks the unenviable task of placing the riskier mezzanine and junior notes.

The Italian sovereign is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+ and many also expect that its guarantee will make the senior notes eligible for the ECB's repo or ABS purchase programme.

But most agree that senior paper will likely account for less than half the structure. Under the waterfall that comes with the guarantee, the seniors must be repaid in full before any principal cash can flow down to subordinated tranches.

"The question is, who is buying the junior notes? Because that's the real problem," a third banker said. "The waterfall that would be needed for the senior note would not be acceptable for the junior investor."

It is possible Italy may sweeten the deal for junior investors by giving them control over servicing, effectively boosting their returns through a commission mechanism.

"That could be a way to actually bring interest for investors in the lower ranking tranches," said Marco Lantelme, head of the banking and capital markets practice at Carnelutti.

He added that the Italian government could provide more clarity on Friday, when policymakers are set to release further details on the scheme.

BEARING THE COSTS

The Italian government has to charge issuers a cost for using the guarantee, in order to satisfy the EU's restrictions on state aid.

The market price for this insurance is determined using a basket of credit default swaps of Italian financial and non-financial issuers. There are also step-up fees after the initial three-years, to encourage recovery on the guaranteed tranches.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts note that the average cost for three-year and seven-year BBB Italian corporate CDS is 93bp and 145bp respectively, giving an indication of the guarantee's potential cost over the course of its life.

Issuers will also have to pay up to issue non-performing deals in a peripheral market, with one banker pegging the minimum cost of placing the senior tranche at roughly 200bp.

Even in the performing space, Italian issuers have had to pay up to print. Last month, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena cleared a Double A rated 761.3m lease securitisation at 125bp.

The first banker said that the prohibitive costs could mean some banks continue to hold their NPLs, doing little to break the deadlock in the Italian banking system.

"If the guarantee will cost you the difference between performing and non-performing, then there is no sense to pick this facility," he said. "The expense is too great."

(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Helene Durand.)