By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Bari is poised to test Italy's new bad loan guarantee, but questions remain over whether it can pave the way for other banks seeking to securitise soured debt.

Earlier this month, Bari announced it had structured a 140.5m securitisation backed by non-performing loans, which it plans to sell to the public market with the help of Italy's new state guarantee, known as Gacs.

The guarantee was devised earlier this year as a way to help banks strike better pricing when selling NPLs, allowing them to shed some of their 360bn in bad debt without taking deep losses they can't absorb.

When the trade does finally emerge - via JP Morgan - it will be the first publicly sold NPL securitisation in Italy since 2007, and is widely expected to set a benchmark for other deals, most notably a 9.2bn behemoth transaction by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Yet some remain sceptical the Bari structure can be used as a blueprint in an asset class long plagued by inconsistent data, niche collateral pools, unpredictable recovery times and heavy reliance on special servicers.

"I don't think we can create a uniform market here," said one investor. "I struggle to see how you can generalise and say, 'well we've done the first deal - this is the benchmark.'"

He said viewing NPL deals as uniform could only end badly.

"You'll find these bonds on the balance sheet of some poor Scandinavian bank 10 years down the line, scratching their heads over how they took a loss on a government-guaranteed bond."

GOLD STANDARD

Bari's deal benefits from several strengths others may find tough to emulate.

For one, it has detailed loan-by-loan data, which remains rare in Italian NPLs. This data, provided by the servicer, ultimately helped rating agencies get comfortable with a structure where 90% of the notes are senior.

DBRS noted the senior bonds represent just 27% of the underlying collateral, which is "in line with 2000-2007 NPL deals", according to the rating agency's head of European CMBS, Christian Aufsatz.

But sources said the large senior tranche sets an unrealistic precedent for the likes of MPS. While Bari is said to have cherry-picked stronger NPLs for its pool, MPS will be forced to shed its most problematic loans to make way for a 5bn capital increase, underwritten by a group led by JP Morgan.

"You can't turn a blind eye and say it's the same thing," said one source involved in the Bari structuring. "Because at the end of the day, the portfolio really matters here."

The quality of the special servicer is also crucial, as issuers lay hefty responsibility on these groups to estimate how quickly they can recover NPLs. In Bari's deal, the servicer's recovery plan was used to model the maturity of the notes.

Yet coming up with a reliable figure is a challenge in a country where recovery times vary wildly and can take up to 10 years in some court jurisdictions.

"It's like a lottery - which postal code are you in and how much time will it take?" said Harish Kumar, managing director at restructuring consultancy, Alvarez & Marsal.

"It's not clear how you estimate that. And that's the main challenge."

If the servicer gets it wrong and recovery takes longer, mezzanine investors can take a hit under the Gacs structure: interest on those notes is deferred to protect the senior principal.

FOLLOWING SUIT

For MPS, the aim is to secure a Triple B rating - and thus, a government guarantee - for up to 65% of its NPL deal. This represents roughly 21% of the underlying pool, just over half of which is made up of secured loans.

But pre-crisis deals suggest the lender may struggle to achieve this. In its 2001 Ulisse transaction, MPS sold 121m in senior notes, representing 62% of the deal and 32% of the portfolio. But those loans were 95% secured on property.

In contrast, Ulisse 2 later the same year was backed by a 62% unsecured pool, which saw the 210m senior tranche account for just 36.8% of the securitisation, only 6% of the 3.4bn NPL book value.

"These are very unique transactions," said Michelangelo Margaria, senior vice president at Moody's.

"It very much depends on the type of asset that's being securitised and the quality of the portfolio. Bari can set a precedent but it does not mean that all NPLs will have the same tranching."

The real test of the Bari structure and its potential to revive the Italian NPL market will ultimately come once it is sold to the public market.

"At the right market price, investors will be interested," said Gennaro Pucci, chief investment officer at PVE Capital, a fund management firm that invests in Italian NPLs.

"Having this deal is positive for sure, but I don't think you can take it as a blueprint and keep on printing in large scale based on this." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova)