BANGKOK Aug 7 Thailand's leading construction
firm Italian-Thai Development PCL said on Friday it was
in talks with Myanmar authorities to build a $500 million
liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Dawei industrial
zone in southern Myanmar.
The LNG plan is part of $1.7 billion deal to develop the
first phase of the long-delayed Dawei project, which includes a
$500 million, 450-megawatt gas-fired power plant, the company's
president Premchai Karnasuta told a news conference.
Dawei is arguably Southeast Asia's most ambitious industrial
zone - a 250-sq-km (100-sq-mile) deep-sea port, petrochemical
and heavy industry hub along the slim Thai-Myanmar peninsula.
The World Bank and its private sector investment arm, the
International Finance Corporation, will provide loans for the
LNG terminal, which will have annual capacity of 6 million
tonnes, Premchai said.
"We can start building the LNG terminal after we receive an
approval on environment impact assessment," he said, adding
Thailand's largest energy firm PTT and a unit of
Royal Dutch Shell will be two main customers.
They will each have capacity to import 3 million tonnes per
year of LNG through the terminal, he said.
On Wednesday, Italian-Thai and its partners including Rojana
Industrial Park PCL signed concession agreements with
Dawei Special Economic Zone management committee to develop the
initial phase of the project.
The project's first phase is set to include a 27-square-km
industrial estate and will begin with the construction of a
138-km (86 mile) road from Dawei to Thailand's Kanchanaburi
province, 119 km northwest of Bangkok.
Italian-Thai also received the right to develop an
additional 8 sq km of industrial land areas and the company
aimed to sell about 20 percent of land ares by 2016, which
should create revenue of 10 billion baht ($284 million),
Premchai said.
Premchai said Italian-Thai revenue is expected to reach
70-80 billion baht in 2016 when it begins booking revenue from
the Dawei project.
Italian-Thai has construction jobs on hands of about 300
billion baht, which the company will gradually book for revenue
over the next three years, he said.
($1 = 35.1600 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and)