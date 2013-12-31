LONDON, Dec 31 (IFR) - The Italian banking sector is
entering 2014 on shaky ground with concerns growing that it will
no longer be able to hide from weak profitability and rising bad
loans - the same flaws that brought Spanish banks to their knees
in the financial crisis.
The increased anxiety comes ahead of the European Central
Bank's asset-quality review (AQR), which some analysts fear will
reveal a large capital hole at some of country's second tier
banks even though the Bank of Italy has been pushing them to
clean up their act in recent months.
Although an unprecedented number are under special
administration, the fear is that the after-effect of a painful
recession, most acutely felt in the SME sector, is still being
vastly underestimated.
The percentage of non-performing loans has been mounting -
up nearly 8% since 2007 and rising according to a September IMF
report - and could be even higher.
"Italian banks are suspected of "evergreening", whereby they
keep rolling loans over so that they don't have to recognise a
loss and can effectively hide them," said Maxime Alimi,
economist euro area at AXA IM.
"The Bank of Italy says it has been very defensive and
conservative but the market has yet to be convinced."
While the ECB health checks will only look at 15 of Italy's
biggest banks, the concern is that this will only be scratching
the surface of a much bigger problem given the country's 706
banks which are generally unlisted and owned by foundations
which are not focused on profitability.
Spanish banks were also widely suspected of using
refinancing and roll-overs to cover up non-performing loans,
particularly loans to small companies.
Italian banks were shunned by investors during the crisis
because of the government's poor financial management and
dysfunctional political system during the crisis.
However, poor corporate governance, a lack of internal
accountability, transparency and trust are now being added to
the list of ailments and the problem is shifting from being a
sovereign one to a banking one.
"By definition, we don't know what's going on at a lot of
these institutions so while there is more to come out, how much
is impossible to say," said John Raymond, FIG analyst at
CreditSights.
PREOCCUPYING PARALLELS
Carlo Mareels, analyst at RBC, said that while banks had set
aside some provisioning for bad loans and had extra collateral
on these loans, the AQR and stress tests could put an even lower
valuation on the liabilities, thereby requiring banks to make
more provisionings.
"This is a preoccupation," he said. "This is where you could
draw a parallel with what happened in Spain and while we think
the bigger banks have enough capital, it is hard to anticipate
what the AQR might bring up."
The big worry is that many smaller Italian banks, which are
already struggling to shore up capital, will be unable to fix
their balance sheets.
Banca Etruria, for example, is seeking to merge with another
lender, while Banca Marche and Banca Carige are among the banks
looking for capital but are being shunned.
Meanwhile, Moody's took Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige and
Banca Sella deeper into sub-investment grade territory in the
middle of December to Ba3 and Ba2 respectively from their
standalone Ba1 ratings, citing deteriorating asset quality and
profitability.
This has eerie echoes with Spain where trouble was brewing
for years in what were perceived to be conservative
institutions, only to see the relatively unknown Caja Castilla
La Mancha being bailed out in 2009.
"We saw in the case of Spain that the failure of one small
bank can become a systemic issue if others follow. This could
potentially be the case for Italy," said Alimi.
Roberto Henriques, financials analyst at JP Morgan, agreed.
"Even in a scenario where a small institution is resolved or
has to undertake burden-sharing, the resulting negative
sentiment may become a negative overhang and make it more
challenging for other mid-tier banks to raise capital."
The chance of a domestic white knight coming to the rescue
of a failing bank also looks slim. That's partly because banks
are still deleveraging, but also because no-one wants to run the
risk of bringing assets of dubious quality onto the balance
sheet, he said.
THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT
Without a willing acquirer and no other solutions,
bondholders' burden sharing could be on the cards in Italy.
When Spanish banks were taken over by the FROB, they had the
flexibility to conduct liability management exercises to create
capital in the absence of a formal resolution framework.
But in an effort to limit the burden on taxpayers, this has
all changed and Italian banks are unlikely to have as much
leeway.
"The fact that there will be a European-wide resolution
framework from January 2015 could be an issue for bondholders,"
said Henriques.
Having said that, some analysts argue that Italy, unlike
Spain, can rely more heavily on liquidity available from the
ECB.
Italian banks' recourse to the Eurosystem has fallen since
May, but it is still very high at EUR232bn, according to the
Bank of Italy Financial stability report published in November.
And with the ECB focused on the 15 bigger banks, this might
buy enough time for the smaller banks to turn things around just
as the economic cycle finally appears to be picking up.
"What happens in the next few months is crucial. The banks'
fate rest on the economy and if we see an improvement in the
backdrop, banks might be able to stabilise," said Henry
MacNevin, associate managing director at Moody's for banking. He
added however that Moody's viewed the Italian banking system as
among the weakest banking systems in Europe.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, IFR Markets; Editing by Natalie
Harrison and Luzette Strauss)