UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
BANGKOK, April 27 Thailand's largest construction firm, Italian-Thai Development Pcl expects to conclude its long-term financial plan for the Dawei deep-sea port project in Myanmar by the end of this year, President Premchai Karnasuta said on Friday.
Italian-Thai, which received a concession to develop the Dawei project, also planned to sign a deal in the next 2-3 months to sell land for a steel plant at Dawei, Premchai told shareholders at a meeting.
The company said in January it was seeking $8.5 billion to finance infrastructure and utilities under the first phase of the Dewei project.
But there are doubts about the future of the project after
the Myanmar government abruptly halted construction of a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant and said it has no plans to export electricity from there. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.