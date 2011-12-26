BANGKOK Dec 26 Italian-Thai Development Pcl :

* Expects to conclude in 2012 how to finance the Dawei deep-sea port and infrastructure projects in Myanmar, but has no plan to raise fund via an equity issue, President Premchai Karnasuta told reporters

* Aims to conclude in 2012 a plan to find partners for six projects in Dawei

* Aims to sell about 50,000 rai (20,000 acres) of land in Dawei; plan to convert some land into capital and also receive revenue from land sales

* Expects ongoing construction jobs, excluding Dawei, to reach 400 billion baht ($12.8 billion) in 2012 up from 170 billion baht now

* Thailand's largest construction contractor signed in late 2010 an $8 billion contract for the port and infrastructure project in Dawei in the Tanintharyi region in Myanmar's south.

