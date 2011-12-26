China to take fingerprints of foreign visitors as security step
BEIJING, Feb 9 China is to begin taking fingerprints of all foreign visitors as it steps up security on its borders, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.
BANGKOK Dec 26 Italian-Thai Development Pcl :
* Expects to conclude in 2012 how to finance the Dawei deep-sea port and infrastructure projects in Myanmar, but has no plan to raise fund via an equity issue, President Premchai Karnasuta told reporters
* Aims to conclude in 2012 a plan to find partners for six projects in Dawei
* Aims to sell about 50,000 rai (20,000 acres) of land in Dawei; plan to convert some land into capital and also receive revenue from land sales
* Expects ongoing construction jobs, excluding Dawei, to reach 400 billion baht ($12.8 billion) in 2012 up from 170 billion baht now
* Thailand's largest construction contractor signed in late 2010 an $8 billion contract for the port and infrastructure project in Dawei in the Tanintharyi region in Myanmar's south.
($1 = 31.37 Baht)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
