BANGKOK, March 20 Shares in Italian-Thai Development Pcl fell 3.6 percent on Tuesday after the country's largest building contractor told the stock exchange it planned to issue new shares and would not pay a dividend for 2011.

At 0300 GMT, the stock was down 3.6 percent at 3.74 baht, while the overall market was 0.03 percent higher. (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)