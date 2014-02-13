UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 Italtile Ltd : * H1 revenue from group-owned stores and entities increased 31 pct to R1,37 billion (2012: R1,05 billion) * Basic earnings per share increased 19 pct to 28,6 cents per share for six months ended December 31 * Capital expenditure of R102 million was incurred (2012: R95 million) * Cash and cash equivalent reserves at the end of the period were R177 million * Group has appointed Jan Potgieter, CA(SA), as chief operating officer with effect from 1 August 2014 * Declared an interim gross cash dividend of 9.0 cents per share (2012: 8.0 cents) * Mr Nick Booth will assume the position of chief executive officer with effect from 1 July 2014. * Impact of rising living costs on disposable income will continue to constrain consumption
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources