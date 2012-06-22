LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Spanish and Portuguese banks
continue to dominate the securitisation market's tender offers,
leaving market participants to wonder when Italy will feature in
Southern European bank strategies to boost capital by buying
bonds back below par.
Banco Comercial Portugues and BBVA announced offers last
week to acquire 59 tranches and one unsecured issue between
them. The former is willing to repurchase EUR300m, but the
latter has not specified a maximum for what could be a huge
exercise.
There is more than EUR9bn outstanding from BBVA's ABS, RMBS
and SME CLO issues included in its offer, split into EUR8bn of
senior tranches and EUR1.1bn of junior debt.
And Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (CEMG) is already in the
pipeline, seeking EUR300m from 10 ABS tranches as well as one
FRN.
The rationale of boosting capital for the originators and
simultaneously offering investors some liquidity has been
proffered, as is usually the case, and investors could take
advantage of that to reduce their exposure to a couple of
countries with weak economic outlooks.
BCP and BBVA are offering a pick-up of up to 10 points
versus prevailing secondary market levels to tempt investors,
but previous exercises have shown that a premium alone may not
be sufficient to entice investors to part with their bonds.
Certain accounts would have held the bonds from the outset
and so are comfortable with the risk, while others have them
locked away on banking books and do not want to realise a loss
by selling deeply below par.
From an originator's point of view, buying back at a
discount yields a capital gain. And on that basis market players
are surprised that Italian banks are yet to conduct similar
securitisation liability management exercises.
MEZZANINE UPSIDE
The Italian economy may appear in less immediate danger than
Spain's, but that does not mean its banks cannot take advantage
of low prices - particularly for mezzanine paper.
An Italian bank has not launched a meaningful tender since
January 2010, when UniCredit bought back EUR2bn including the
benchmark Cordusio programme. Since then originators looking to
reclaim debt have done so within the confines of the secondary
market rather than by full tender exercises.
Adopting a public buyback strategy would allow banks to
expedite their purchases rather than in the piecemeal fashion
secondary market trades allow.
Spanish and Portuguese issuers have reclaimed more than
EUR4bn of bonds this year by doing so, and more than EUR5bn when
considering that some exercises have been conducted
simultaneously with cedulas, subordinated or floating-rate
bonds.
Given the extent of Iberian bond claw-backs, one ABS analyst
said he was shocked that there had been no other Italian tenders
of note, adding that one rationale could be that banks had
grabbed enough LTRO cash to ease short-term liquidity needs. An
ABS trader added that Italian banks might not need as much
capital as Spanish or Portuguese originators.
The counter-argument to this is that Spanish and Portuguese
banks applied for LTRO money too and they had carried out
liability management exercises.
Other market players take a bond pricing view. One investor
said that Portuguese bonds were trading around 20 points or more
lower than Italian RMBS (at around 60 in some cases), and
slowing payment rates had extended maturities' average lives
too. So from an originators' perspective buying them back at
depressed prices to book a capital gain makes sense.
One trader also referred to pricing, explaining that the
higher prices on Italian deals eroded the potential uplift from
buying bonds back below par versus Portuguese and Spanish ABS.
With Italian RMBS, such as Cordusio, trading up to a 90 cash
price, issuers considering a buyback could have to offer a price
towards the mid-90s, but at that level the capital gain is
squeezed and investors may decide to wait to get paid out at par
anyway, given that they are comfortable with the performance.
One head of liability management involved in other buybacks
this year said that for Spanish tenders a price of around 80 was
"a line in the sand", above which the gains were minimised. And
as some Italian deals currently trade above this level, tenders
for them look less appealing than for their Iberian
counterparts.
However, mezzanine bonds trading at lower cash prices (in
the mid-50s to 60s) could present an opportunity to offset the
narrowing of gains from senior-most tranches.
The success of a mezzanine tender may also depend, however,
on who held the bonds, said one structuring official responsible
for Southern European ABS.
He explained that domestic buyers held large amounts of
mezzanine Italian bonds, and they were comfortable with that. As
such, it would take some persuading for them to part with their
bonds despite various downgrades and negative headlines.
"If you are comfortable with the risk, you disregard the
rating approach and do your own credit work," he said.
Foreign holders of debt averse to country risk could,
however, be tempted to offload their securities.
The liability management contact said that in a previous
Spanish offer around half of the bonds were held by domestic
accounts but the rest had moved into German, French and UK
accounts. The diversity of the investor base presents its own
problems though, such as huge variances in prices at which they
were willing to sell.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre)