ROME, July 24 The Italian Council of State
upheld an appeal against plans to privatise utility company
Acea, ruling that the Rome city administration had failed to
respect the opposition's right to be consulted in approving the
sale.
The Rome city government, which wants to cut the city's 51
percent stake in the local utility to 30 percent, had sought to
go ahead with the sale despite hundreds of opposition amendments
intended to hamper the operation.
The ruling did not enter into the merits or otherwise of the
intended privatisation but said the proper procedures had not
been observed.
"The deliberate obstruction by the opposition, which was
clear in the current case, should be overcome by other
procedural measures which do not conflict with local authority
regulation," the court, which oversees the public
administration, said in a statement.
