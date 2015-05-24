MILAN May 24 Italian media tycoon and former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is still looking for a
co-investor in AC Milan to help revive the fortunes of the Serie
A soccer club which he has owned for nearly three decades.
"I am looking for somebody willing to share with me the
future financing needs of 'my' Milan that I don't plan to
abandon," Berlusconi said in an interview on state broadcaster
RAI's tv show Che Tempo Che Fa.
Berlusconi said that one family alone was not able to meet
the challenge posed by the rising investments required to run a
soccer club.
Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest, which also controls
broadcaster Mediaset, said earlier this month he could
sell a minority stake in AC Milan.
Over recent weeks Berlusconi has discussed a potential sale
of the club to Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol but the talks
have been unsuccessful.
AC Milan, seven times European champions, has been a central
part of Berlusconi's media and political empire since he became
president of the club 29 years ago.
But the club has lost some of its shine in recent years. It
won the most recent of its 18 Serie A championships in 2011, has
racked up debts of 250 million euros and made a loss of 91
million euros last year.
