ROME Oct 7 Police evacuated one of the terminals at Rome's Fiumicino airport, Italy's busiest, for "controls", a spokesman said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

The airport has been plagued by fires and blackouts this year, prompting national carrier Alitalia to threaten to move its hub elsewhere. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)